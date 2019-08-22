Fannie and Freddie Mac may be coming out of conservatorship

Washington — The long-awaited Trump administration plan for freeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from federal control has been sent to top officials at the White House and various government agencies, a sign that the report will soon be released publicly, according to people familiar with the matter.

A draft of the US treasury department report was sent to the White House staff secretary, the people said, who distributes information to senior officials. Originally expected to be made public as early as June, the report has faced delays as the administration began to grow wary of taking bold steps that could roil the housing market before the 2020 presidential election.

The report will address ways to rebuild Fannie and Freddie’s capital, as well as their path out of conservatorship, one of the people said. But it is unlikely to discuss potential initial public offerings (IPOs), which is one way to raise capital that some officials have previously discussed, the person said.

A treasury spokesperson declined to comment, while a White House spokesman didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

In March, the administration announced a revived push to end the conservatorships of Fannie and Freddie Mac, which the companies entered in 2008 during the collapse of the housing market. Since their takeover, law makers have repeatedly failed to agree on an overhaul of the companies that would end government control.

The release of the treasury’s report could still be weeks away, and any changes it recommends might take months or even years to implement, indicating that the conservatorships may not end anytime soon.

While Fannie and Freddie don’t make loans, they are crucial to keeping the nation’s housing-finance system humming. They buy up mortgages from lenders and package them into bonds that are sold to investors with guarantees of interest and principal, and, combined, they backstop about $5-trillion of mortgage securities.

While many major reforms to the mortgage giants will require co-operation with US Congress, administration officials have the power to make far-reaching changes to the housing-finance system. Just last month, regulators announced they would end a crucial rule carve-out that benefited Fannie and Freddie.

Bloomberg