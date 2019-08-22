Companies / Financial Services

Dutch fintech company Adyen stock falls despite strong earnings

The company processes €104.6bn worth of payments, up 49%

22 August 2019 - 20:29 Toby Sterling
The Adyen logo at the company's headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, August 24 2019. Picture: REUTERS
The Adyen logo at the company's headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, August 24 2019. Picture: REUTERS

Amsterdam — Shares in Adyen, a Dutch fintech company that processes payments for online merchants including Facebook and Netflix, fell on Thursday even though the company reported a better-than-expected 79% jump in core profit.

First-half core earnings at Adyen, which became one of Europe’s better-known fintech firms after a spectacular stock market flotation in June 2018, reached €125.8m, up from €70.3m  a year before.

After doubling in value on their debut and hitting a peak of €758.9  in September from an issue price of €240, good news and strong growth have been largely priced in to the shares however, and so expectations are high, one analyst said.

Adyen CEO Pieter van der Does said growth was driven by a higher volume of transactions handled for existing customers.

The company grew strongly on all key metrics, with net revenue up 41% to €222.1m  and net profit up 92%. It processed €104.6bn worth of payments, up 49% from €70bn  in the first half of 2018.

Analyst Johann Scholtz at Morningstar, who recently initiated coverage of Adyen with a “fair value” estimate of €425  a share, said there was no question the company’s growth is impressive and noted it had also reduced costs in the quarter.

But “even with robust estimates we can’t get to current market valuations — there’s a lot of good news priced into the share”, Scholtz said.

Adyen shares fell 5.1% to €643.2  by midday.

Thursday’s share price dip on the back of 40%-plus revenue growth “illustrates expectations are quite high”, Scholtz said.

Adyen’s pitch to its merchant customers is that it is able to juggle nearly any kind of payment, routing shoppers through its single platform with fewer errors than competitors.

The company said it had added new customers including North Face and Timberlane. It also added new payments methods to its platform, including local deals with Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as Open Banking in Britain and M-Pesa in Kenya.

Van der Does said “all segments grew nicely”, with existing customers accounting for the lion’s share of growth although customers rose in Europe, the US and Asia.

“What we do see is a healthy flow of new merchants from the pipeline converting into customers,” he said. “If you look at the size of the pipeline, we’re confident this process will continue.”

Adyen said separately it will sell 35,000 shares on the open market which it had earlier purchased from employees.

Reuters

Swedish fintech Klarna valued at $5.5bn in funding round

Funding round makes the Swedish payments company Europe's most valuable fintech startup
Companies
2 weeks ago

Naspers’s fintech business PayU buys Singapore-based Red Dot Payment

SA technology company’s unit acquires majority stake in Southeast Asia-focused online payments business
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Global Payments to buy Total System Services in fintech deal

Companies

European IPOs: The best and worst

Markets

How new fintech breed gives poor communities a leg up

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.