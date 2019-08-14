Companies / Financial Services

Templeton’s bond chief Michael Hasenstab suffers biggest loss in Argentina sell-off

14 August 2019 - 20:39 Ben Bartenstein
Picture: 123RF/Piotr Swat
New York — The dramatic decline in Argentinian assets is wreaking havoc on some of the largest US money managers.

Funds with high exposure to the South American nation tumbled on Monday after President Mauricio Macri’s stunning defeat in primary elections over the weekend.

The biggest loser among emerging-market funds with more than $1bn was the $11.3bn Templeton Emerging Markets Bond Fund, run by bond chief Michael Hasenstab, which fell by 3.5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That was its largest daily drop since the October 2008 global financial crisis. 

Financial Times reported that Hasenstab's loss was as high as $1.8bn.

A spokeswoman at Franklin Templeton declined to comment. The Templeton fund had a 12% allocation to Argentina as of June 30, including treasury bonds and notes linked to the nation’s benchmark rate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Argentine sovereign and corporate bonds erased $16.8bn of their value in the Bloomberg Barclays emerging-market index on Monday.

Argentine assets extended their unprecedented slide on Tuesday amid investor concern that opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez would bring back the populist policies, including currency controls, that were commonplace under Cristina Kirchner, the vice-president on his ticket. The peso hit a record low on Monday, and the yield on the nation’s century bonds spiked to an all-time high of 14%.

The plunge “shows the painful and long-lasting impact of Argentina’s belligerent treatment of creditors”, said Mike Conelius, a money manager at T Rowe Price Group  in Baltimore, whose $5.8bn emerging-market bond fund slumped by 2.2% on Monday, the most in six years. About 7.3% of the T Rowe portfolio was exposed to the country.

Other large funds also suffered. The $7.5bn Ashmore Emerging Markets Short Duration Fund fell by 3.2%, while the $1.4bn Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Debt Fund dropped by 3.1%. A spokesman at Ashmore did not  respond to a request for comment. Ashmore’s fund has the best long-term track record in the group. It topped 95% of peers over the past five years, data compiled by Bloomberg show. A Fidelity spokeswoman declined to comment.

Bloomberg 

Argentinian peso falls after market-friendly Mauricio Macri gets hiding in primary

Bonds and shares are also expected to fall after opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez — whose running mate is former president Cristina Fernandez ...
World
2 days ago

Safe-haven gold hits a six-year high on geopolitical tensions

Protests in Hong Kong, the protracted US-China trade war and the rout of Argentina’s peso has spooked investors
Markets
1 day ago

Peronist landslide victory in key election a blow to Macri

Argentina's second-largest voting district re-elects governor Juan Schiaretti,  part of the Peronist flank challenging President Mauricio Macri
World
3 months ago

Argentina's peso and debt rattled as economic crisis bites

President Mauricio Macri's re-election bid is looking increasingly fraught as he struggles to tame annual inflation running above 50%
World
3 months ago

