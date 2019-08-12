Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How Standard Bank’s focus on the rest of Africa paid off

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala talks to Business Day TV and the bank’s interim results

12 August 2019 - 09:04 Business Day TV
Standard Bank joint CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Standard Bank’s focus on the rest of Africa has benefited the group.

Earnings outside SA provided a buffer against slowing economic growth in its home market. The group reported that first-half profit was up 4%.

CEO Sim Tshabalala joined Business Day TV to discuss how much the bank’s rest of Africa business.

