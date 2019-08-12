News Leader
WATCH: How Standard Bank’s focus on the rest of Africa paid off
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala talks to Business Day TV and the bank’s interim results
12 August 2019 - 09:04
Standard Bank’s focus on the rest of Africa has benefited the group.
Earnings outside SA provided a buffer against slowing economic growth in its home market. The group reported that first-half profit was up 4%.
CEO Sim Tshabalala joined Business Day TV to discuss how much the bank’s rest of Africa business.
