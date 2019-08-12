Companies / Financial Services Now is the right time to be pro-SA, says Discovery’s Adrian Gore Economic gloom distracts South Africans, upbeat medical aid chief tells entrepreneurs BL PREMIUM

When Adrian Gore founded Discovery in 1992, SA was on the brink of civil war. Nelson Mandela had just been released from prison, the early-stage Codesa talks were volatile and in the same year 46 people were killed in the Boipatong massacre.

Years later, Gore is building a bank against a backdrop of deepening gloom on the local economic and political outlook. He says despite SA plunging into a technical recession in the first quarter and unemployment reaching an 11-year high in the second quarter, there are always positive signals that businesses should use to their advantage.