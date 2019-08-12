Now is the right time to be pro-SA, says Discovery’s Adrian Gore
Economic gloom distracts South Africans, upbeat medical aid chief tells entrepreneurs
12 August 2019 - 05:10
When Adrian Gore founded Discovery in 1992, SA was on the brink of civil war. Nelson Mandela had just been released from prison, the early-stage Codesa talks were volatile and in the same year 46 people were killed in the Boipatong massacre.
Years later, Gore is building a bank against a backdrop of deepening gloom on the local economic and political outlook. He says despite SA plunging into a technical recession in the first quarter and unemployment reaching an 11-year high in the second quarter, there are always positive signals that businesses should use to their advantage.
