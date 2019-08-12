STANDARD BANK
Better days lie ahead for SA, says Sim Tshabalala
12 August 2019 - 05:10
Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, is confident that better days are in store for SA, which is struggling to revive its economy in the shadow of state capture and years of sub-par economic growth.
"I am highly confident there are better days ahead for SA," he said on Thursday at a presentation of the company’s interim results to end-June.
