WATCH: Live webcast of Standard Bank Group results

07 August 2019 - 17:00
Standard Bank Group, one of SA's big four banks, is announcing its half-year results on Thursday August 8, with a live webcast from 10am.

The group has a 157-year history in SA and has been building a franchise elsewhere in Africa since the late 1980s, now operating in 20 countries on the African continent.

Live webcast

To view the live webcast, click here to access the video stream once it has started.

Full coverage of the results will also be published right here on the Business Day website on Thursday.

To read other corporate announcements by Standard Bank, click here.

Recent news about Standard Bank

Standard Bank adopts policy on funding coal-fired power projects

In line with international standards, to receive funding, plants must meet maximum emission and plant size parameters
Companies
1 week ago

Standard Bank and Citi have highest earnings from investment banking fees

Of the $227m earned by investment banks in the first half of 2019, Standard Bank topped the tables with a 14% market share
Companies
1 month ago

Standard Bank’s SimplyBlu takes e-commerce to business banking space

The bank has launched an all-inclusive online store hosting and digital payment package to garner market share in the SME banking segment
Companies
2 months ago

