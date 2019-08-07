WATCH: How the banking union plans to shut down the sector
Sasbo general secretary Joe Kokela talks to Business Day TV about plans for a two-day walkout at local banks
07 August 2019 - 09:40
Banking union Sasbo is planning the largest strike since 1920 to protest against retrenchments in the industry.
The union plans for its 73,000 members to stage a two-day walkout at Absa, Standard Bank and Nedbank in September if all avenues to avert job losses are not explored.
Sasbo general secretary Joe Kokela joined Business Day TV to discuss the union’s plans.
Sasbo general secretary Joe Kokela talks to Business Day TV about plans for a two-day walkout at local banks
Or listen to the full audio: