Companies / Financial Services New TymeBank CEO will not change what is not broken Tauriq Keraan has no intention of reacting to competitors revamping their products BL PREMIUM

Patrice Motsepe’s TymeBank has chosen one of the founders to take over the helm after the resignation of CEO Sandile Shabalala four months after its public launch.

Tauriq Keraan, who has been with the bank since its inception in 2012 (initially as the fintech company Tyme Digital), said he has no intention of changing anything as he was part of the team that constructed the strategy that helped TymeBank get noticed the way it did despite being a new player in a space dominated by a few big players.