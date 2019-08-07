New TymeBank CEO will not change what is not broken
Tauriq Keraan has no intention of reacting to competitors revamping their products
07 August 2019 - 19:33
Patrice Motsepe’s TymeBank has chosen one of the founders to take over the helm after the resignation of CEO Sandile Shabalala four months after its public launch.
Tauriq Keraan, who has been with the bank since its inception in 2012 (initially as the fintech company Tyme Digital), said he has no intention of changing anything as he was part of the team that constructed the strategy that helped TymeBank get noticed the way it did despite being a new player in a space dominated by a few big players.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.