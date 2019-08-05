HSBC axes its CEO John Flint after only 18 months in the job

US woes

London-headquartered HSBC, which makes more than 80% of its profit in Asia, said that its global commercial banking unit head Noel Quinn will be interim CEO. The board would consider internal and external candidates for the new CEO, it said.

A person familiar with the matter said Flint’s departure was a result of differences of opinion between Flint and Tucker over the pace and results of executing HSBC’s strategy.

The differences arose from Flint’s softer approach to cutting expenses and setting revenue targets for senior managers to boost profit growth, said the person, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

An HSBC spokesperson in Hong Kong declined to comment.

One of the main differences was related to efforts to turn around its under-performing US business, the person said. That unit posted a 1.5% drop in profit in the January-June period compared to the half-year to December 2018.

HSBC hired Citigroup veteran Michael Roberts in July to head its US business, in a renewed effort to bring in external help to turn around the struggling unit.

The bank said on Monday that given the outlook for interest rates and revenue headwinds in its global banking and markets, and retail banking and wealth management businesses, it did not expect to achieve the targeted 6% return on tangible equity (ROE) by 2020 in the US business.

That missed US goal is still below the overall group aim of getting to more than 11% ROE by 2020.

The US business is not “getting the proper returns” that the bank would like to see, CFO Ewen Stevenson told Reuters, adding the unit has also been hit by the change in the monetary policy cycle.

Daniel Tabbush, an independent banking analyst who publishes his research on SmartKarma, said: “I can only speculate that he (Flint) was under-achieving on numbers. What may also be the case, but there is no way to know for sure, is that he may have been trying to push through real change and this was being frowned upon. On the surface, it does not look good and especially for so short a tenure as CEO.”

When he was picked as CEO, Flint was viewed by HSBC executives as a safe option as he had been with the bank since 1989 and worked across most of its businesses. He spent the first 14 years of his HSBC career in Asia.

Outlining his strategy at the helm of the bank in June last year, Flint set out plans to invest $15bn-$17bn in the next three years in areas including technology and China.