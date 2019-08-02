Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Why Liberty kept its interim dividend unchanged

Liberty CEO David Munro talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

02 August 2019 - 09:52 Business Day TV
Liberty Holdings CEO David Munro. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Liberty Holdings CEO David Munro. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A sharp rise from earnings in Liberty’s shareholder investment portfolio boosted the group’s interim profit.

The company reported a 51% surge in normalised headline earnings per share. The company, however, decided to keep its interim dividend unchanged at just more than R2.

Liberty CEO David Munro joined Business Day TV in a telephonic discussion about the group’s interim results.

Liberty CEO David Munro talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Discovery and Liberty head to court over rewards programme

Discovery says Liberty has infringed Vitality's copyrights while Liberty says this is just a ploy to limit competition
Companies
20 hours ago

Liberty Holdings keeps dividend unchanged despite profit surge

Financial services group says it will focus on driving SA retail performance and growing the value of new business
Companies
1 day ago

Liberty’s recovery strategy bears fruit

Analysts say new CEO David Munro has exceeded market’s expectations
Companies
15 hours ago

Sandton City a shining star for Liberty Two Degrees

The super regional mall has had a strong start to 2019 with consumers remaining loyal
Companies
3 days ago

Market data - July 31 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.