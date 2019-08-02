News Leader
WATCH: Why Liberty kept its interim dividend unchanged
Liberty CEO David Munro talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
02 August 2019 - 09:52
A sharp rise from earnings in Liberty’s shareholder investment portfolio boosted the group’s interim profit.
The company reported a 51% surge in normalised headline earnings per share. The company, however, decided to keep its interim dividend unchanged at just more than R2.
Liberty CEO David Munro joined Business Day TV in a telephonic discussion about the group’s interim results.
Liberty CEO David Munro talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
Or listen to the full audio: