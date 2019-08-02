Companies / Financial Services

Francois Groepe appointed deputy CEO of Discovery Bank

Former SA Reserve Bank deputy governor says SA’s financial services landscape is undergoing significant structural change

02 August 2019 - 08:49 Nick Hedley
Francois Groepe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Francois Groepe, who recently stepped down as deputy governor of the SA Reserve Bank, has joined Discovery Bank as the fledgling lender’s deputy CEO. 

“The South African financial services landscape is undergoing significant structural change and Discovery Bank, which is the world’s first behavioral bank, will be playing a key role in this changed landscape,” Groepe said in a statement. “I look forward to being part of this exciting transition.”

Groepe, who resigned as deputy governor of the central bank in January, joined Discovery Bank, which JSE-listed financial services group Discovery launched in March, with effect from Thursday.

Discovery Bank said in June it expected to add 1,000 clients a day by the end of August 2019. This followed the completion of an “early onboarding period”. For the new bank to break even, about 500,000 to 600,000 clients are needed, according to Discovery.

Discovery Bank CEO Barry Hore said Groepe “brings with him tremendous experience in both the corporate and regulatory environments”.

Groepe spent 14 years on the central bank’s board of directors. He had oversight over functions including the fintech unit. Groepe was previously head of Media24.

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore said the group’s bank would “open up more broadly in coming weeks”.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

