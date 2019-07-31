Africa needs a regulatory and policy framework to support investment in renewable energy

A clear, predictable and supportive regulatory framework backed by a stable investment environment will be key to attract investors and funders to renewable energy and power projects, says Bhavtik Vallabhjee, head of power, utilities and infrastructure at Absa.

Another important consideration is a viable tariff, which provides an equitable return on investment to the investor commensurate with the risk of an emerging market – while making it affordable for the end user, he says.

Vallabhjee says the regulatory framework for renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa differs from country to country, depending on the level of government commitment to support this sector.

He says the future for renewable energy projects is bright, but investors want regulatory and policy certainty. Amid the falling cost of renewable energy technologies, renewables are now at grid parity in some countries, and renewable energy projects can be built without the need for government subsidies.

“Project financing is credit intensive. A multitude of risks have to be considered. Risks have to be carefully assessed and appropriately mitigated. This is a pre-condition for debt and equity funding to be secured,” says Vallabhjee.

“As utilities may not be the most creditworthy or financially robust entities, some form of credit enhancement to backstop the utility is required. This could take many shapes or forms. For various reasons, government guarantees may not always be possible.”

Tariffs have to be scrutinised carefully. Many developed countries have subsequently revisited tariffs that they initially have agreed to in their power purchase agreements (PPAs). When tariffs look too good to be true (culminating in enormous returns for developers), they probably are.