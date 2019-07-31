Private equity giant Carlyle to convert to a C-Corp corporation

New York — Carlyle Group emulated its peers on Wednesday with plans to convert from a publicly traded partnership into a corporation, and went one step further by announcing it will become the first US private equity firm to hold shareholder votes.

The corporate governance changes will have limited impact on how the Washington, DC-based firm runs its affairs, given that it will continue to be controlled by its founders and employees for the foreseeable future. Insiders own 66% of Carlyle, and the vast majority of them have committed to voting their shares as a block for up to five years, the firm said.

Nonetheless, holding annual meetings for shareholders to cast votes represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the secretive, tightly knit private equity industry.

The move could end up boosting Carlyle’s valuation, because it will allow its inclusion in indices that exclude publicly traded partnerships. Carlyle may also be included in more indices than its peers, such as the Russell and the S&P, because it will be the first publicly traded private equity firm to abolish its dual-class shares.

Earlier in July, Blackstone president Jonathan Gray said his firm does not plan to convert its dual-class share structure into one common class stock. “We are going to stick with our governance strategy and work, hopefully, to convince these indices it makes sense to include us,” Gray told analysts on a conference call on July 18.

Private equity firms pay corporate taxes under the partnership structure on the management fees charged to investors, but are mostly shielded from paying these taxes on performance fees.

Under the so-called C-Corp structure, Carlyle will pay corporate taxes on all its revenue, in exchange for enabling investors such as mutual funds and index trackers to buy the stock.

The additional tax burden has become less severe after the headline US corporate tax rate was lowered, effective in 2018, to 21% from 35%. Carlyle’s peers Blackstone Group, KKR & Co, and Apollo Global Management have already opted to switch to a C-Corp.

“[The change] improves our trading liquidity, makes us more attractive to new investors, provides a fixed dividend that enables improved capital allocation and offers an attractive yield, and enhances shareholder alignment under a new one-share/one-vote governance model,” Carlyle co-CEOs Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin said in a statement.

Carlyle said its effective cash tax rate on its distributable earnings is expected to be in the single-digit percentage range in 2020, and then increase to the mid-to-high teens before reaching the low 20s in five years.

Under the new structure, Carlyle’s founders, David Rubenstein, Bill Conway and Dan D’Aniello, will each have the right to nominate a subset of the firm’s directors, subject to approval by a full shareholder vote.

Earnings beat estimates

Carlyle also said its second-quarter pre-tax distributable earnings — the cash available for paying dividends — totaled $213.4m, up from $114.5m a year earlier.

The buyout firm said post-tax distributable earnings per share rose to 57c, from 29c posted a year earlier, beating the average analyst forecast of 37c, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.