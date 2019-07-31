Companies / Financial Services

Deloitte given conflicting information on African Bank’s finances

31 July 2019 - 21:18 Londiwe Buthelezi
Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKaY
Deloitte auditors responsible for African Bank's account in the years leading to its near collapse in 2014 had conflicting messages from the bank's management about the true state of the bank's future cash flows and could not have foreseen the impairment gap that curator Tom Winterboer discovered, the audit firm argued on Wednesday.

Winterboer was appointed as African Bank's curator in August 2014 when the SA Reserve Bank stepped in to prevent total collapse as its survival was threatened by a mountain of unpaid loans. A 2016 report by advocate John Myburgh showed that the bank's accounting practices were very aggressive, particularly its impairment policy and the rapid growth of its loan book.

One of the first things Winterboer did was request that Deloitte change the two auditors who were responsible for African Bank's accounts. However on Wednesday he said he did not want the auditors replaced, he just wanted someone who was not involved in the 2013 audits. Winterboer said he had no reservations about Deloitte as a firm remaining the auditor because he thought it was a reputable firm and still believe so.

Tom Winterboer. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS
“If I met the first respondent in the past (Mgcinisihlalo Jordaan), I cannot recall. So that was never a personal thing,” said Winterboer.

He, however added that he felt uncomfortable interacting with the two Deloitte auditors, Jordaan and Danie Crowther, after initial discussions with some senior African Bank executives, particularly Gustav Raubenheimer. Raubenheimer was one of the executives who were of the view that African Bank's impairment policy was aggressive, resulting in underprovision for bad debt to the tune of more than R4bn.

Jordaan and Crowther are currently facing a disciplinary hearing after the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) charged them with misconduct and dishonesty in 2018. Deloitte is defending the pair and on Wednesday told the disciplinary committee that the information Winterboer had at his disposal when he arrived at the conclusion that the bank had under-provided for bad debt was different to what the auditors had.

“There was a disjunct between the information Mr Jordaan considered and the information that you had at your disposal through no fault of yours,” said Deloitte lawyer Danie Smith.

He said Jordaan was given numbers that showed the bank would make enough collections from outstanding loans to cover any impairment gap — that is the difference between what the bank set aside to cover loans that might not be repaid in full and what the credit risk analysts calculated should ideally book.

Smith said, for instance, the financial information that Winterboer took into account in 2014 in relation to African Bank Investment Limited's insurance unit, Stangen, was not made available to Jordaan in 2013.

Winterboer said that while he did not know what information the bank provided to Jordaan and what was omitted, given the information available at the bank's disposal at the time, it was possible to calculate what the right impairment provision ought to be.​

