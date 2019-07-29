News Leader
WATCH: Why Momentum is buying Alex Forbes’s short-term insurance unit
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings CFO Risto Ketola talks to Business Day TV about the transaction
29 July 2019 - 09:25
Momentum Metropolitan is set to acquire Alexander Forbes’s short-term insurance business for about R1.94bn.
Business Day TV sat down with Momentum Metropolitan Holdings CFO Risto Ketola to discuss the transaction and what it means for Momentum Metropolitan.
Or listen to the full audio: