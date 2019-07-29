Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Why Momentum is buying Alex Forbes’s short-term insurance unit

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings CFO Risto Ketola talks to Business Day TV about the transaction

29 July 2019 - 09:25 Business Day TV
Momentum Metropolitan is set to acquire Alexander Forbes’s short-term insurance business for about R1.94bn.

Business Day TV sat down with Momentum Metropolitan Holdings CFO Risto Ketola to discuss the transaction and what it means for Momentum Metropolitan.

Or listen to the full audio:

Momentum deal will double its customers in one stroke

Alexander Forbes agrees to sell its short-term insurance business, which should unlock some value for shareholders
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower as ECB rate decision weighs on European stocks

Locally, credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said that Eskom’s R59bn bailout is credit-negative for SA
Can SA’s smart beta funds get smarter?

Passive investment managers have been introducing multifactor funds to deliver market-beating returns
Retirement fund defaults compete for your savings

Regulations oblige all retirement fund trustees to choose investments that are appropriate for the members, reasonably priced and competitive
Smarter investing looks to artificial intelligence

Asset managers are using AI to save on costs, writes Pedro van Gaalen
