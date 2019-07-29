Companies / Financial Services

Efficient Group may delist after Apis offers to buy out minority shareholders

The financial services company will join a number of other small-cap firms leaving the JSE

29 July 2019 - 11:27 Nick Hedley
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

Small-cap financial services company Efficient Group says it might delist from the JSE after a private equity group made an offer to buy out minority shareholders.

A number of other small-cap firms have left or announced plans to leave the JSE recently, including retailer Verimark, logistics provider Cargo Carriers, mining group eXtract and industrial firm Torre Industries

Efficient said on Monday that Apis Growth 12, a company incorporated in Mauritius, had submitted a non-binding expression of interest to buy all of its issued ordinary shares barring the 81.4-million shares owned by Sasfin Wealth, TBI Strategic Partners, Grondputs Beleggings, Heiko Weidhase and family, Dawid Roodt and Stefanes Booysen and family.

The deal would result in Efficient’s delisting, it said.

An independent board would be established to consider the terms of the offer.

The buyout offer follows Apis’s plans to subscribe for 27.8-million new Efficient shares, representing about 23.8% of the issued shares of the company, for R125m.

Efficient’s shares were 3.6% up at R4.34 on Monday morning.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

ANDILE KHUMALO: The tragedy is that we're standing still on broad-based BEE

The numbers for listed firms are exactly the same as a year ago
Opinion
1 day ago

Small-cap Vunani has big ambitions

The black-owned financial services firm has asked the JSE if it can move from the bourse’s alternative exchange to the main board
Companies
4 days ago

Income from Hammerson’s flagship UK properties plunges amid Brexit fears

Ten of Hammerson’s retailers launched company voluntary arrangements or went into administration in the interim period
Companies
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Dipula joins Emira in pursuing SA Corporate

Companies / Property

Anglo American’s shares fall as biggest investor walks away

Companies / Mining

Property group Grit invests in Senegal for the first time

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.