Sanlam shifts CFO Heinie Werth into emerging-markets role

Werth will head Sanlam operations in 33 African countries and India, Lebanon and Malaysia, while Wikus Olivier will take over as interim CFO

24 July 2019 - 13:48 Nick Hedley
Heinie Werth. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS / FINANCIAL MAIL
Sanlam has moved its financial director, Heinie Werth, into the role of emerging-markets CEO as part of the insurer’s plans to grow its operations in the rest of Africa and other regions.

The group’s push into the rest of Africa was given a boost in 2018 when it bought Moroccan insurance firm Saham Finances.

“For us to successfully achieve our objectives on the continent and beyond, we need to have the best people in the right jobs and with the right level of support," Sanlam Group CEO Ian Kirk said in a statement on Wednesday.

From August 1, Werth will head Sanlam’s operations in 33 African countries and in India, Lebanon and Malaysia. Wikus Olivier, group finance executive head, will take over as interim CFO.

Sanlam also said that Junior Ngulube, the CEO of Sanlam Pan Africa who is due to retire in 18 months, will take on the role of vice-chair of that unit.

Kirk said Sanlam would "immediately" start the process to recruit a new group financial director.

“The geographic spread, size and complexity of the Sanlam emerging markets cluster, as well as the size of the investment we have made to acquire Saham Finances, is unprecedented within Sanlam and possibly in the industry," Kirk said.

"I believe that the combined and complementary efforts of Heinie and Junior will assist to take the Sanlam emerging markets cluster, and the Sanlam Group as a whole, to an unparalleled competitive position,” he said.

