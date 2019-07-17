Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank raids rival talent to target European wealthy

German lender hires private bankers from Credit Suisse while cutting global trading jobs

17 July 2019 - 12:33 Patrick Winters and Nicholas Comfort
A sign above the entrance to a Deutsche Bank branch in Frankfurt. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A sign above the entrance to a Deutsche Bank branch in Frankfurt. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Deutsche Bank hired a team of about a dozen private bankers from Credit Suisse Group as Germany’s largest lender shifts resources to wealth management while slashing tens of thousands of trading jobs worldwide.

The hire from one of Deutsche Bank’s key rivals comes as numerous lenders in Europe tilt toward the more stable revenues produced from managing money for the wealthy. The bankers, who are largely based in Italy, resigned from Credit Suisse on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move also illustrates the radical shifts underway at Deutsche Bank, which this month unveiled an overhaul that is set to cost €7.4bn by 2022. Deutsche Bank’s wealth management business is small compared with rivals such as Credit Suisse and UBS Group, but it is one area where CEO Christian Sewing wants to expand.

The bank is scaling up investment in the wealth management unit, led by Fabrizio Campelli. The new hires will join the European business headed by Claudio de Sanctis, who moved from Credit Suisse in 2018. Roberto Colleta will head the Italian team, as well as leading Deutsche Bank wealth management in the country, the people said.

Highest bidder

Deutsche Bank offered some bankers pay increases of up to 40% as well as matching their 2018 bonuses, according to people familiar with the matter. The lender declined to comment on the hires in Italy or on speculation that it might have paid above market rates.

“Credit Suisse is fully committed to Italy and in particular to our Italian clients,” the Swiss bank said in a statement. “We will continue to grow, invest in and hire senior talents in this key market, which is of strategic importance to Credit Suisse.”

Deutsche Bank targeted an even larger number of Credit Suisse relationship managers, but the Swiss lender moved to retain the employees with offers of increased compensation, the people said.

The departure of the Italian team comes weeks after Iqbal Khan, the former head of international wealth management at Credit Suisse, abruptly left the bank earlier in July. He had enjoyed a rapid ascent to the highest echelons and was seen as a potential successor to CEO Tidjane Thiam.

Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank’s Sewing starts to fray over tailor-made suits

Some London staff bought bespoke, £1,500 suits, which Sewing said doesn't reflect the bank’s values, as he laid off 18,000 traders
Companies
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Deutsche Bank: from hubris to a tail between its legs

The bank’s decision to shed 18,000 jobs as it abandons its ambitions to compete with US banks makes for a cautionary tale
Opinion
5 days ago

Deutsche Bank resize means job losses in SA

The bank is cutting jobs in all its global operations, and its branch in Sandton is going to be downsized
Companies
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Doubts hit Deutsche Bank revamp plan

Business

Deutsche Bank pays €175m to settle case with Dutch affordable housing provider

Companies

The lawyer thrust into the frontline of the Deutsche cleanup

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.