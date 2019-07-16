Companies / Financial Services

US Fed about-face has JPMorgan adjusting lending outlook down

JPMorgan joins rivals, including Wells Fargo, in cutting the outlook for traditional lending businesses that have benefited from higher rates

16 July 2019 - 17:04 Michelle F Davis
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. Picture: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON
New York  — JPMorgan Chase was hit by the US Federal Reserve’s about-face on interest rates in the second quarter, warning that lending income will fall in the second half.

On Tuesday, the largest US bank cut its full-year outlook for net interest income (NII)— revenue from customers’ loan payments minus what the bank pays depositors — by $500m. NII accounted for about half the New York-based company’s revenue last year and has countered a slump in trading, which fell for a fourth straight period in the second quarter.

JPMorgan joins rivals, including Wells Fargo, in cutting the  outlook for traditional lending businesses that have benefited from higher rates, which they passed on to borrowers while holding deposit rates low. Last week, Fed chair Jerome Powell  opened the door to a July cut in interest rates, citing a cooling global economy and trade friction. It’s a reversal from the start of the year, when investors were betting the Fed would boost rates.

CEO Jamie Dimon said worsening prospects for interest income won’t affect the bank’s expansion and investment plans.

“NII is like the wind blowing,” Dimon said on a call with journalists. “We’re opening branches, that is not the wind. That is serious expansion of business — of course we can’t predict the future any better than you can.”

Jennifer Piepszak, speaking publicly for the first time in her new role as CFO, said NII might decline by as much as $150m in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter, assuming the Fed cuts interest rates three times this year. She said the number could fall by more than that in the last three months of the year.

JPMorgan notched up the highest profit in US banking history in 2018, at $32.5bn, spurred in part by rising interest rates and the Trump administration’s corporate tax cuts. The bank now sees net interest income at about $57.5bn this year after saying in April it could increase to more than $58bn.

Shares of the company, which climbed 17% this year up to Monday, fell 0.3% at 9.49am in New York trading.

Wells Fargo said on Tuesday that its NII fell to the lowest level since 2016. At Citigroup, net interest revenue increased 2% in the second quarter, the bank said on Monday, as it left its full-year growth outlook for the figure unchanged at 4%.

JPMorgan’s revenue from stock and bond trading slipped 6% in the second quarter, excluding a one-time gain related to the initial public offering (IPO) of Tradeweb Markets. Analysts had expected a 5% drop. Fees from underwriting stock and bond offerings and advising on mergers fell 14% to $1.85bn.

Revenue from the corporate and investment bank slipped 3% from last year’s record to $9.6bn as market uncertainty drove investors to the sidelines and damped corporate sentiment.

Non-interest expense rose by 2% to $16.3bn in the quarter, less than the average analysts’ estimate of $16.4bn. The bank said in February that adjusted expenses for the full-year would rise to less than $66bn from about $63bn last year.

JPMorgan has been ramping up spending as it expands its consumer bank into new states for the first time in more than a decade, uses technology to transform how its corporate and investment bank does business, and constructs a new headquarters in New York.

Bloomberg 

