Actis completes deal to take over funds of collapsed buyout firm Abraaj

Dubai — Private equity firm Actis said on Monday it had acquired the rights to manage two private equity funds previously managed by collapsed buyout firm Abraaj, in a deal aimed at strengthening its position in the Middle East and Africa.

Actis will take over the management rights to Abraaj Private Equity Fund IV and Abraaj Africa fund III, it said in a statement.

Abraaj, which filed for provisional liquidation in June 2018, was the largest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa until it collapsed in 2018 in the aftermath of a row with investors over the use of money in a $1bn healthcare fund.

The transaction includes investments in 14 portfolio companies across the two funds, Actis said.

“This Abraaj transaction further bolsters Actis’ footprint in the growth markets and follows the addition and integration of Standard Chartered’s Principal Finance Real Estate business in Asia in 2018,” it said.