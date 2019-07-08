Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Ecsponent shows resilience in a weakening economy

08 July 2019 - 11:32 Business Day TV
Small-cap financial services group Ecsponent has shown resilience in a weakening economy. The group says although it is not entirely immune to the greater economic and political environments, its business model remains unchanged.

Business Day TV sat down with CEO Terence Gregory for more detail on the company's business update.

Ecsponent CEO Terence Gregory discusses the company's resilience despite a low growth environment

Or listen to the full audio:

