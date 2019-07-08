Deutsche Bank’s overhaul plan gets cautious thumbs up

Analysts welcomed Deutsche Bank’s restructuring plan, even as they said costs may be higher than estimated and noted the new targets for the bank may be too ambitious.

The overhaul, announced Sunday, includes the downsizing of its investment bank, the elimination of 18,000 jobs, the creation of a bad bank and changes to its management team. The bank is also cancelling the dividend for this year and next. Delivery of the plan will be key and some questions still remain, analysts said.

Deutsche Bank shares jumped as much as 4.4% after the company unveiled its new plans, and the German lender was the largest gainer on the Stoxx 600 banks index on Monday. Before then, the shares had lost more than a quarter of their value in the past year.