Financing group Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta

The prospect of government support had been a key reason Swiss asset manager GAM Holding had purchased the £220m of bonds a year earlier, because under the terms of the bonds it potentially meant a near-term repurchase at a higher price, according to three people familiar with the matter.

A Scottish government guarantee would allow GFG to repurchase the bonds early, according to representations in an April 2017 pre-sale document outlining the nature of the proposed deal that was produced by Greensill for GAM and reviewed by Reuters.

The false statement marks the latest development related to a series of GFG bonds purchased by GAM fund manager Tim Haywood, who was suspended and then dismissed following an internal whistleblower alerting UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority.

In response to questions from Reuters, Greensill initially denied producing pre-sale documents relating to the Kinlochleven bonds or any updates regarding a guarantee. The company more recently confirmed it had produced the April 2017 pre-sale document and the May 2018 investor update but said the update “was based upon information provided by GFG”.

Greensill added: “Greensill never knowingly issues false statements and strongly refutes such assertions. The contents of any statements made are believed to be accurate at the time made.”

GFG said it had discussed with advisers and investors the potential for a guarantee related to the Kinlochleven power plant but declined to comment on what specifically it told Greensill.

“GFG did not mislead anyone as to the nature of its discussions about additional Scottish government guarantees. GFG has never informed any party that any such guarantees had been put in place, and we are clear that the Scottish government made no such guarantees,” said GFG, which is the umbrella group for the Gupta family’s metals, power and banking interests.

Gupta did not respond to a request for comment.

Under UK law, knowingly providing false or misleading information about regulated securities is considered market abuse, an offence for which the UK financial regulator can levy large fines and ban companies or individuals from involvement in regulated activities such as the arranging of bond deals, according to Damon Batten, managing consultant with London-based financial services regulatory consultancy Bovill.

There does not need to be a clear victim or loss for regulators to prosecute for market abuse, Batten said.

The amount of due diligence required by bond issuers depends on the situation and their regulatory status, specialists say.

The Financial Conduct Authority, the UK market regulator, declined to comment.

SoftBank did not respond to a request for comment. Private-equity group General Atlantic declined to comment.