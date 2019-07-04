News Leader
WATCH: What makes Christine Lagarde a good choice to lead the ECB
Business Day TV talks to deVere Group international investment strategist Tom Elliott
04 July 2019 - 09:31
EU leaders have nominated France’s Christine Lagarde, who was MD of the International Monetary Fund, as the new head of the European Central Bank (ECB).
Financial advisory firm deVere Group said that Lagarde is a known quantity and represents certainty, even though she is not known as a leading economist.
Business Day TV spoke to deVere Group international investment strategist Tom Elliott to find out more.
Or listen to the full audio: