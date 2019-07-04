Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What makes Christine Lagarde a good choice to lead the ECB

Business Day TV talks to deVere Group international investment strategist Tom Elliott

04 July 2019 - 09:31 Business Day TV
Christine Lagarde. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Christine Lagarde. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

EU leaders have nominated France’s Christine Lagarde, who was MD of the International Monetary Fund, as the new head of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Financial advisory firm deVere Group said that Lagarde is a known quantity and represents certainty, even though she is not known as a leading economist.

Business Day TV spoke to deVere Group international investment strategist Tom Elliott to find out more.

Tom Elliot from the deVere Group spoke to Business Day TV about Christine Lagarde being nominated to lead the European Central Bank

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

