Peter Moyo challenges dismissal from Old Mutual

Old Mutual's sacked CEO Peter Moyo filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday demanding he be temporarily reinstated and that the process of appointing a new leader for the African insurer be put on hold, according to Bloomberg.

Moyo, who was at the helm for two years, was fired about two weeks ago due to a breakdown in trust and conflicts of interest.

He said that he was fired without a hearing and that his reputation has been damaged, according to court papers.

The tension between Moyo and Old Mutual is over a disagreement on how the insurance group should engage with investment firm NMT Capital, which was co-founded by Moyo. Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual, is an investor in NMT Capital.

Old Mutual, accused NMT of breaching an agreement between the two. NMT countered that the insurer was spreading factually inaccurate information.

Old Mutual said NMT declared two sets of ordinary dividends totaling R115m for its 2018 financial year without paying preference capital or preference dividends due to Old Mutual.

However, NMT said it paid the insurer R23m in ordinary dividends, but admitted delays in paying preference dividends and rolling over payment of preference capital.

According to the Companies Act, dividends for preference shareholders should be paid before those due to ordinary shareholders.

NMT executive chair and co-founder Sango Ntsaluba told Business Day last week that it might be best for the two firms to review their shareholder relationship and start talking about a “managed separation”.

