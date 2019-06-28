Companies / Financial Services

Peter Moyo challenges dismissal from Old Mutual

28 June 2019 - 18:38 STAFF REPORTER
Peter Moyo. Picture: MARTIN RHODES/BUSINESS DAY
Peter Moyo. Picture: MARTIN RHODES/BUSINESS DAY

Old Mutual's sacked CEO Peter Moyo filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday demanding he be temporarily reinstated and that the process of appointing a new leader for the African insurer be put on hold, according to Bloomberg.

Moyo, who was at the helm for two years, was fired about two weeks ago due to a breakdown in trust and conflicts of interest.

He said that he was fired without a hearing and that his reputation has been damaged, according to court papers.

The tension between Moyo and Old Mutual is over a disagreement on how the insurance group should engage with investment firm NMT Capital, which was co-founded by Moyo. Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual, is an investor in NMT Capital. 

Old Mutual, accused NMT of breaching an agreement between the two. NMT countered that the insurer was spreading factually inaccurate information.

Old Mutual said NMT declared two sets of ordinary dividends totaling R115m for its 2018 financial year without paying preference capital or preference dividends due to Old Mutual.

However, NMT said it paid the insurer R23m in ordinary dividends, but admitted delays in paying preference dividends and rolling over payment of preference capital.

According to the Companies Act, dividends for preference shareholders should be paid before those due to ordinary shareholders.

NMT executive chair and co-founder Sango Ntsaluba told Business Day last week that it might be best for the two firms to review their shareholder relationship and start talking about a “managed separation”. 

mochikot@businesslive.co.za

How Allan Gray lobbied against Moyo

Peter Moyo’s axing from Old Mutual has been welcomed by some. But the race for a replacement is wide open
Money & Investing
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: There are three sides to Old Mutual saga

Situations that give rise to potential conflicts of interest are almost never resolved in favour of the main body of stakeholders
Opinion
4 days ago

Old Mutual presses ahead with plans to replace sacked CEO

Moyo, who was at the helm for two years, was fired this week following his suspension by Old Mutual last month due to a breakdown in trust and ...
Business
5 days ago

Peter Moyo rubbishes Old Mutual board’s claim

Moyo rubbishes the board’s claim that preference dividends were not paid or that debt to Old Mutual is outstanding
News & Fox
1 week ago

Moyo firm puts Old Mutual on notice after CEO firing

Investment company NMT Capital says it might be best for the two firms to review their shareholder relationship
Companies
1 week ago

