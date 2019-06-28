Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank said to be mulling cutting more than one in six positions globally

According to the Wall Street Journal, the layoffs would probably take place over more than a year and would be spread across regions and units

28 June 2019 - 17:30 Rama Venkat
Deutsche Bank. Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI
Deutsche Bank. Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI

Bengaluru — Deutsche Bank is considering cutting 15,000-20,000 jobs, or more than one in six full-time positions globally, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The layoffs would probably take place over more than a year and would be spread across regions and businesses, the Journal said.

Top-level talks about the restructuring took place on Thursday and Friday, but no final decisions have been made, a source close to the matter said.

Deutsche Bank is completing a plan that may eliminate hundreds of positions in equities trading and research, as well as derivatives trading, as part of a broad restructuring, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources told Reuters last week that the bank plans to cut the size of its US equities business, leaving only a skeleton operation in place to service corporate and high-net-worth clients.

Members of Deutsche's supervisory board discussed those plans on a call earlier in June and agreed that large-scale cuts were necessary in the bank's US equities and rates trading businesses, Reuters reported, citing the sources.

CEO Christian Sewing is trying to convince investors he can turn around Germany's biggest bank, whose shares hit a record low earlier in June. He told investors at the annual meeting last month that Deutsche was prepared to make "tough cutbacks" at its investment bank.

Reuters

Deutsche Bank ready for ‘tough cutbacks’ in investment banking

The bank’s shares hit a record low on Thursday as the CEO faces shareholder discontent over its strategy and leadership
Companies
1 month ago

Deutsche Bank probe leads to German raid of eight suspected tax evaders

Their homes were raided on Wednesday, as were the offices of more than 20 banks, tax advisers and asset-management firms in a probe into tax evasion
Companies
1 month ago

More than ever, Deutsche CE Christian Sewing needs to convince investors

With a German recession just around the corner, time is not on the Deutsche Bank chief’s side
Opinion
1 week ago

Commerzbank open to mergers as talks with Deutsche Bank collapse

With Deutsche out of the picture, Italy’s UniCredit and Dutch ING Group have expressed interest in Germany’s second-largest listed lender
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

The Fed sceptical about Deutsche Bank’s ‘bad bank’ proposal

Companies / Financial Services

Lloyds freezes 8,000 offshore accounts in Jersey in money laundering crackdown

Companies / Financial Services

THE LEX COLUMN: Deutsche Bank’s risk: less is more?

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.