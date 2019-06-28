Adrian Gore gives green light to app-only Discovery Bank

Markets are closely monitoring the events leading up to the G20 summit amid uncertainty over the US and China burying the hatchet over trade
The programme has been set up to facilitate two-way trade with the vibrant economies of the continent and will work with partners to increase investment, writes Tibor Nagy Jr
Departure sets off speculation about his replacement and effect on institution’s policy direction
The party’s deputy has accused the public protector of being in league with ‘rogue spies’ to undermine the president
Lebashe Investment Group will ensure continuity of the business with the retention of key management and promoting ‘quality journalism’
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to Japanese and other investors at the high-level meeting
Spanish firefighters struggle to douse wildfires in Catalonia as parts of northern France are put on drought alert
Dispensing coaching advice does not absolve Danny Jordaan, Safa president for life, and Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani of blame
The National Arts Festival of 2019 has more than 500 productions on the programme, including workshops, artist walkabouts, live art, music theatre, street performances and dance, writes Anton Krueger
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.