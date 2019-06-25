Companies / Financial Services

PSG and NFB scoop top honours in wealth survey

Intellidex and Investors Monthly rate the best private banks and wealth managers

25 June 2019
PSG Wealth and NFB Private Wealth Management are the two overall winners in 2019’s Intellidex Investors Monthly Top Private Banks and Wealth Managers awards.

Launched in 2012, Intellidex conducts the annual survey to determine the top players in various categories of the wealth management and private banking sectors. Participating firms complete a questionnaire, and a major survey of their clients also informs the rankings.

One finding from this year’s survey is that clients are becoming increasingly concerned at the state of the economy and the erosion of the value of their assets. But at the same time, those same clients express high levels of confidence, trust and even admiration for the people who are managing their wealth.             

PSG received its award as the top wealth manager in the category for large financial institutions at a ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday night. It also won in two categories: best wealth manager for young professionals and successful entrepreneurs.

NFB is the top boutique wealth manager of the year and won in the passive lump-sum investor category. The firm is also the People’s Choice winner as top wealth manager, which is voted for by clients.

The top private bank award was won by Investec, which scooped the People’s Choice award in that category.

In 2019, Intellidex introduced an award for the country’s top individual wealth manager. Nominees were selected from motivations made by their clients. The 2019 top financial adviser is Sonia du Plessis from Brenthurst Wealth.

The full results and survey report are published in the Investors Monthly magazine distributed with this week’s Financial Mail.

