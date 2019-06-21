WATCH: Why Peregrine had to write down its investment in Java

Peregrine Holdings has written down the value of its investment in Java Capital by R100m as the corporate advisory house grapples with a slowdown in deal flows in SA.

Java Capital’s attributable earnings in the year to end-March fell 60% to R15m because of “significantly reduced deal flow in both the general corporate finance arena as well as in equity capital markets during the year”, Peregrine said.

The group bought 50% of Java Capital in 2014 for R205m.

Business Day TV spoke to Peregrine CEO Robert Katz about the group’s annual results.