WATCH: Why Peregrine had to write down its investment in Java
Peregrine CEO Robert Katz talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual results
21 June 2019 - 09:46
Peregrine Holdings has written down the value of its investment in Java Capital by R100m as the corporate advisory house grapples with a slowdown in deal flows in SA.
Java Capital’s attributable earnings in the year to end-March fell 60% to R15m because of “significantly reduced deal flow in both the general corporate finance arena as well as in equity capital markets during the year”, Peregrine said.
The group bought 50% of Java Capital in 2014 for R205m.
Business Day TV spoke to Peregrine CEO Robert Katz about the group’s annual results.
Or listen to the full audio: