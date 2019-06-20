Moyo firm puts Old Mutual on notice after CEO firing

Old Mutual’s formal relationship with investment company NMT Capital, of which the insurer’s former CEO is a founder, may not survive Peter Moyo’s firing.

NMT executive chairman Sango Ntsaluba told Business Day on Wednesday that it might be best for the two firms to review their shareholder relationship and start talking about a "managed separation". Old Mutual did not respond to Business Day’s query on whether it will remain invested in NMT.

