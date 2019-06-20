African Bank moves to stem client exodus

African Bank, rescued from failure by the central bank four years ago, plans to offer overdrafts and expand its insurance business as a drop in customer numbers threatens its turnaround strategy.

The bank is losing clients after it tightened lending criteria following its relaunch into a competitive banking sector made tougher by under-pressure consumers in a sluggish economy.

The first bank to be placed under Reserve Bank curatorship in more than a decade after nearly collapsing under the weight of bad loans in 2014, African Bank says it wants to make a comeback as a safer institution with a base of retail deposits and less focus on risky unsecured credit.

It has made strides towards a set of ambitious 2021 targets, but its customer numbers have fallen from 1.25-million in 2016 to 1.04-million in March, some way from its 2.5-million goal.

Low-fee digital accounts

“That is the one we are concerned about, and I think we do have a very solid plan in terms of how we can address that,” CEO Basani Maluleke said. The bank expects the trend to reverse following the launch of its low-fee digital account in May, she said.

In 2020 it plans to launch an overdraft facility in a bid to make the new account, called MyWorld and which it says is already the cheapest on the market, more attractive. MyWorld has 20,000 customers so far.

There are few overdrafts available to the bank’s low-income target market where credit card penetration is also low, CFO Gustav Raubenheimer said.

The bank also plans to expand its short-term insurance product beyond funeral policies and relaunch its credit card.

If it struggles, it could push a central bank exit, as well as that of its other shareholders — six of SA’s biggest banks — further into the future.

The central bank has said it wants African Bank to be viable and sustainable before it exits. It hived the bank off from listed parent African Bank Investments (Abil) when the company started to fail. Abil’s share price tumbled from R28 to 31c, before trading was suspended.

African Bank retained a portion of its old loan book, which it hoped to use as a springboard for MyWorld but tighter lending criteria led it to lose some customers.