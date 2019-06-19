News Leader
WATCH: Why Alexander Forbes’s earnings have slipped
Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
19 June 2019 - 08:26
Financial services group Alexander Forbes’s annual earnings edged 1% lower as the company’s savings and retirement divisions missed expectations.
While the group addresses this, it is forging ahead with plans to exit its insurance business as part of its revised turnaround strategy.
Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s latest financial results and whether the turnaround strategy needs some tweaking.
Or listen to the full audio: