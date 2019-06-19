Companies / Financial Services

Hargreaves clients have £1.6bn exposure to suspended fund

UK treasury committee raises questions on relationship with equity income fund after regulator starts investigation

19 June 2019 - 20:07 Simon Jessop and Muvija M and Carolyn Cohen
A company's office building is shown at Canary Wharf in London, England, where much of the city's finance industry is located. Picture: 123RF/ MELINDA NAGY

London  — Hargreaves Lansdown says nearly 300,000 clients are exposed to Neil Woodford’s suspended equity income fund, piling further pressure on the investment platform over its heavy public backing of the fund since it was launched.

In a letter to the UK’s treasury committee published on Wednesday, Hargreaves CEO Chris Hill said 133,769 clients had a direct holding worth £1.1bn in the suspended £3.7bn LF Woodford Equity Income Fund.

Adding in those with an indirect exposure through Hargreaves’ various fund-of-fund products put the total of clients affected at 291,520, with a collective exposure of £1.6bn. 

The scale of the exposure is likely to increase pressure on Hargreaves and particularly its "best-buy" list of funds, on which many clients rely. Woodford’s fund was first included in 2014 and taken off only on the day trading in it was suspended.

The Hargreaves share price was 1% down at 10.24am GMT on Wednesday, lagging a 0.3% fall in the wider FTSE 100. Hargreaves shares have lost nearly 15% in value since the fund was suspended on June 3.

Hill was responding to questions by committee chair Nicky Morgan about Hargreaves’s connections to the suspended fund. This came a day after Britain’s markets regulator opened a formal investigation.

At the heart of the probe by the Financial Conduct Authority are the circumstances surrounding the suspension of the fund and the handling of its stakes in a number of private companies.

The FCA said on Tuesday that it had been in contact with the authorised manager of the fund, Link Fund Solutions, in early 2018 after it twice breached rules affecting its stake in unlisted companies, of which Hill said Hargreaves was unaware.

“We met with the fund manager that month and urged him to address the issue. The manager committed to us that he would make no new investments into unquoted businesses from that point,” Hill said in the letter to Morgan.

“We have subsequently ... found out that Woodford twice breached this limit in February and March 2018. They did not inform us of this on either occasion.”

Hill said that since adding the Woodford fund to its best-buy list, Hargreaves staff had met or conducted calls with Woodford and his team 31 times to discuss the portfolio and his investment process.

Reuters

