African entrepreneur Ismail Ahmed takes some remittance work from big three

Paris — The money transfer business is personal for Ismail Ahmed. It was cash wired by his family that allowed him to make the final leg of his journey from escaping fighting in his native Somaliland to London in 1988, to take up a university scholarship.

Today, Ahmed leads WorldRemit, one of a handful of fintech firms that is upending the remittances business that has long been dominated by three US firms — Western Union, MoneyGram and Ria — as well as banks.

Piggybacking on the development of mobile money systems in Africa and other developing countries, these fintech firms offer migrant labourers a more convenient way to send money home at a lower cost.

The market for personal transfers is sizeable, with the World Bank putting it at $689bn in 2018. About $529bn of that was sent to people in developing nations, an increase of 9.6% from the previous year.

And personal transfers are important, not just for the recipient families.

"Remittances are on track to become the largest source of external financing in developing countries," economist Dilip Ratha said earlier in 2019 when presenting the World Bank's latest report on remittances.

One of the report's main conclusions was that the high cost of transfers reduce the benefits of migration.

It found that the global average cost of sending $200 remained high, at about 7% percent in the first quarter of 2019, with costs for African and Pacific island nations above 10%.

Those high fees give ample room for new entrants — fintechs who are leveraging technology to lower costs.

Focus on migrants

For Ahmed, founding WorldRemit in 2010 was just the latest step in a career that has centred on remittances.

His first small jobs as a student not only helped to support himself, but his refugee family, where he first encountered the inconvenience of having to trek to the office of a transfer agent that took up to 20% of his money in fees.

"That's the beginning of my interest in remittances," he said. "Very early I learnt about how remittances worked … it was a key source of discomfort" as well as being expensive.