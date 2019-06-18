Alexander Forbes seeks to plug the gap after exiting insurance

SA’s largest pension fund administrator Alexander Forbes is on the hunt for acquisitions as it looks to plug the revenue gap that will be left when it disposes of its insurance operations.

CEO Dawie de Villiers said on Tuesday the sale of the short-term insurance business, whose buyer the company expects to announce sometime in July, will bring much needed capital for Alexander Forbes to increase the size of its retirement administration business and revamp its IT systems.

The short-term insurance business contributed 20% of Alexander Forbes’s annual revenue. In the 2019 financial year ended in March, it collected R1.8bn in gross written premiums, up 5%.

“Once the insurance business is off (the balance sheet), we can start with the next process,” said De Villiers regarding the planned acquisition of administrators.

De Villiers said his preference was to buy one big administrator so that Alexander Forbes could increase its size immediately but he was not averse to acquiring smaller companies too.

Some of the large independent pension fund administrators in SA are Metal Industries Benefit Funds Administrators, Fairheads Benefit Services and Fedgroup Employee Benefits. As far as the consultants’ side is concerned, one of the big players is Absa Consultants and Actuaries, which was acquired by Sanlam Employee Benefits during De Villiers’s tenure.