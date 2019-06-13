Companies / Financial Services

PwC fined over £4.5m for breaches relating to tech firm Redcentric

PwC partners Jaskamal Sarai and Arif Ahmad were each fined a reduced £140,000 after admitting breaches in the standards of their work

13 June 2019 - 13:21 Hugo Miller
The logo of accounting firm PwC is seen on a board at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV
Geneva — PwC was fined £4.55m by the UK’s accounting watchdog over failings in its handling of technology firm Redcentric, giving new ammunition to critics calling for a break-up of the so-called Big Four auditing firms.

The penalty was reduced from £6.5m after the company admitted its wrongdoing ahead of a final decision by the Financial Reporting Council. Two PwC partners, Jaskamal Sarai and Arif Ahmad, were each fined a reduced £140,000 after admitting breaches in the standards of their work, and were also given a “severe reprimand”.

The breaches were “numerous and in certain cases were of a basic and/or fundamental nature, evidencing a serious lack of competence in conducting the statutory audit work,” according to an FRC statement on Thursday.

This latest transgression adds to the scrutiny of PwC, Deloitte, EY and KPMG, which together control more than 90% of UK audits for large companies. The Competition and Markets Authority has urged a split of their operations amid allegations of conflicts of interest and a failure to spot a series of high-profile corporate failures, in the wake of building contractor Carillion.

The FRC’s sanctions follow an investigation that began more than two years ago into PwC’s handling of Redcentric’s financial statements for 2015 and 2016 after an initial review showed that Redcentric had overstated its net assets and profits after tax by £20.8m.

“We are sorry that our work fell below the professional standards expected of us,” PwC said in an e-mailed statement. The firm said it had taken numerous steps to strengthen processes and was investing £30m “to provide greater focus on the quality and public interest responsibilities of PwC’s statutory audit services”.

An outside spokesperson for Redcentric declined to comment.

Bloomberg

