Saham and rest of Africa lift Sanlam volumes

The local currency is under pressure from dismal economic data, as well as political risk around the role of the Reserve Bank
But it’s still worth trying to tell him that the Reserve Bank has not used up its conventional weaponry and that it would be complete madness to try quantitative easing
Demand spurs budget airline to add another route from Lanseria Airport
Government planning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address discussed, writes Bekezela Phakathi
The miner’s job cuts are fewer than the 6,670 it warned of in February as it saves one shaft from immediate closure
Subdued global economic activity has caused SA’s growth momentum to subside, Sacci says
Standard Bank is being asked to disclose no more information than it has already committed to by adopting the Equator Principles and its reporting to the Carbon Disclosure Project
The government also starts wage negotiations with public sector unions
Coach still to decide on some positions ahead of Sunday's squad announcement
Skultuna teams up with British designer Ilse Crawford to grow the brand’s brass range
