Inside the protracted divorce between Absa and Barclays

After a tough battle, mediated by ace negotiator Maria Ramos, the SA bank has passed the halfway mark in the separation process, chair Wendy Lucas-Bull says

05 June 2019 - 19:30 Londiwe Buthelezi

