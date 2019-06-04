Standard Bank’s SimplyBlu takes e-commerce to business banking space

The rand slipped as much as 2% after SA’s first-quarter GDP numbers came in much worse than expected, with rand hedges and miners faring well
Comparisons to Steinhoff look more appropriate by the day
Action taken against former senior officials accused of being part of the ‘rogue unit’ is also likely to be reconsidered
Government planning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address discussed, writes Bekezela Phakathi
Accusations contained in a court filing as part of a lawsuit against Trump International Hotels Management
In a delayed announcement, the energy department announced the increases just hours before they come into effect
Global regulators say these issues risk fragmenting markets
Swiss master the oldest men's Grand Slam semifinalist in 28 years
Born Shawn Carter and poor, the musician-cum-businessman also earns from his investments in liquor, art and property
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.