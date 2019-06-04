Alexander Forbes expects lower earnings in continuing operations

The country's largest pension funds administrator Alexander Forbes said it expects its earnings per share from continuing operations to plunge by about a third when it reports its results for the year ended in March.

Alexander Forbes which went through a series of changes in 2018 following the axing of its former CEO Andrew Darfoor and successive departure of seven other executives said the expected 33.3% to 36.9% decline in earnings per share from continuing operations was a result of multi-million rand write-offs related to a R1bn IT contract whose software had become obsolete before it was even commissioned. It also had to write off goodwill to the value of R317m related to its long-term insurance business.

In an announcement posted on the Stock Exchange News Services (sens) late on Tuesday, Alexander Forbes said the capitalised software development assets write-off related to the cancelled IT contract amounted to R287m while it incurred a cost of R50m for terminating the agreement. The company had already disclosed the financial effect of the IT contract in its interim financial results.

As a result of these write-offs, earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to be between 21c and 22.2c. Headline earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to be 8.7% to 2.9% lower than last year.

The reduction in full-year earnings per share comes after Alexander Forbes posted a R45m after-tax interim loss for six months to September.

On the upside, discontinued operations boosted Alexander Forbes. These are operations that have been sold or disposed of in other ways. The group said it was expecting a profit of R8m compared to a R24m loss at the end of its 2018 financial year arising from the accounting for policyholder investments. The inclusion of discontinued operations would also reverse earnings per share losses. When these operations are included, Alexander Forbes expected earnings per share to be 38.6% to 47.1% higher than in 2018.

