Ghana fines Absa unit for ‘frivolous’ forex quotes

Banking regulator fines Barclays Bank of Ghana $859,000 for foreign-exchange practices

03 June 2019 - 23:03 Ekow Dontoh
Picture: SUPPLIED
Acra — Ghana’s banking regulator penalised the local unit of Absa for making “frivolous quotes” on the domestic foreign-exchange market.

The Bank of Ghana fined Barclays Bank of Ghana 4.6-million cedis ($859,000) as it seeks to develop practices that will deepen the local market, the regulator said in a statement on its website.

Barclays “hasn’t been transparent with the central bank”, Steve Opata, director of financial markets at the Bank of Ghana, said. The lender “traded foreign-exchange with a counter-party at a big variance from transaction rates it had agreed with the central bank.”

Cyril Nai, a spokesperson for Barclays Ghana, declined to comment when contacted by phone.

Absa’s unit in Ghana continues to trade under the Barclays trademark, even though the British bank ceded control of the pan-African lender in 2017.

Absa has until mid-2020 to rebrand its Barclays operations across 11 markets on the continent outside SA.

With Moses Mozart Dzawu

Bloomberg

