WATCH: Peter Moyo on his suspension from Old Mutual

Peter Moyo says his suspension from Old Mutual relates to a disagreement over how the company should engage with investment firm NMT Capital, which he founded.

Moyo, who previously served as CEO of NMT Capital and remains a nonexecutive director, said the relationship between the companies had always existed and been properly disclosed.

Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel says the group’s board was satisfied with Moyo’s performance, but the conflict of interest caused a problem.

Moyo joined Business Day TV to discuss the conflict of interest that led to his suspension.