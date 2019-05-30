Companies / Financial Services

Climate change resolution voted down at Standard Bank AGM

Only 38% of shareholders were in favour of the resolution for the bank to disclose its exposure to climate change risk

30 May 2019 - 12:26 Lisa Steyn
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The first climate risk-related resolution tabled at Standard Bank’s AGM on Thursday failed to pass when 61% of shareholders voted against it.

If it had been passed, the resolution would have required SA’s largest bank to publicly disclose information about the extent to which it is involved in activities that expose it to climate change risk.  

This was, however, the first time in SA that shareholders have tabled and voted on such a resolution. It was proposed by the Raith Foundation and shareholder activist Theo Botha, with support from Just Share, a responsible investment non-profit organisation. 

Standard Bank’s chair Thulani Gcabashe said that while the board was in agreement that such a resolution should be part of the agenda, it recommended that shareholders vote against it on the basis that it was not practical to implement.

Tracey Davies, executive director of Just Share, said that although the resolution was not passed, a shareholder vote of 38% in favour of SA’s first climate risk-related resolution was a victory in an of itself.

Another resolution put on the agenda by the same activists did succeed and is binding: Standard Bank must adopt and publicly disclose a policy on lending to coal-fired power projects and coal mining operations.

The Raith Foundation and Botha, again with the support of Just Share, had attempted to have a climate risk-related resolution tabled at Sasol’s AGM in November 2018, but the company refused to allow it after taking legal advice on the issue.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Why Mergence will back the resolution on climate risk

Standard Bank is being asked to disclose no more information than it has already committed to by adopting the Equator Principles and its reporting to ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Environmentalists turning up the heat on corporate SA

The pressure by activist shareholders on South African companies to put environmental issues on the agenda is growing, but is not a trend limited to ...
Companies
2 days ago

Shareholders grill Sasol over greenhouse gas emissions

Sasol has come under fire from some of its environmentally conscious investors to table a plan on reducing emissions
Companies
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Carbon tax: a misguided call?

Features

Standard Bank: The unwilling pioneer

Money & Investing

Dutch anti-fossil fuel protesters read Shell the riot act

Companies / Energy

Voting on Standard Bank’s climate-risk resolution will be a telling barometer

Opinion

We demonise coal at our very real socio-economic peril

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.