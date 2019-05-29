Companies / Financial Services

Santam likely to see margins crimped in 2019

Short term insurance company Santam has indicated its margins have come under pressure in its conventional insurance business owing to a number of catastrophic events in the first four months

29 May 2019 - 18:24 Warren Thompson
Santam CEO Lize Lambrechts. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Short-term insurance company Santam signaled on Wednesday that margins could come under pressure in the first half of its financial year due to fires in the Western Cape and flooding and hail damage in KwaZulu-Natal.

The company said on Wednesday that in the first four months of the financial year to end April, a number of catastrophic events affected net underwriting margins in its conventional insurance business to the extent that margins fell below the company’s target range of 4% to8% of premium income.

Some of these events included fires in the Betty’s Bay area; hail damage in Newcastle; and floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. “Significant crop insurance losses were experienced as a result of hail damage,” the company added.

In the last financial year, 77% of Santam’s gross written premiums came from the conventional insurance segment.

The one stand-out performer in this division continues to be MiWay, with its loss ratio and underwriting margin continuing to improve from 2018. Santam Re had “below par” premium growth but profitability had remained sound.

Santam’s commercial and personal intermediated business experienced a strain on growth due to poor economic conditions and the loss ratio “increased significantly given the weather and catastrophe related claims experienced during the period”. 

This has pushed net underwriting margins for the period below the company’s minimum level of 4%.

The company’s emerging-market partner business enjoyed strong growth in written premiums but underwriting results were “below expectations”. This also pushed margins in this business to the lower end of its guided range.  

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

