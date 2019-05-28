WATCH: African Bank says deposits surged in six months to March

African Bank says it has had another successful six-month period, as retail customer deposits more than doubled during the period to R1.5bn. The net customer advances balance lifted to R19.2bn from R19bn.

The bank’s credit impairment charge for the period fell to R970m from R1.7bn a year before. However, profit fell to R69m from R77m.

Business Day TV caught up with African Bank's CEO Basani Maluleke for a closer look at the numbers.