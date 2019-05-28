Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: African Bank says deposits surged in six months to March

African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke discusses the group's interim financial results

28 May 2019 - 17:49 Business Day TV
Basani Maluleke. Picture: SUPPLIED
Basani Maluleke. Picture: SUPPLIED

African Bank says it has had another successful six-month period, as retail customer deposits more than doubled during the period to R1.5bn. The net customer advances balance lifted to R19.2bn from R19bn.

The bank’s credit impairment charge for the period fell to R970m from R1.7bn a year before. However, profit fell to R69m from R77m.

Business Day TV caught up with African Bank's CEO Basani Maluleke for a closer look at the numbers.

African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke discusses the group's interim financial results

African Bank takes on rivals in fee war

African bank launched a zero monthly fee account that allows customers to open up to five linked accounts with separate bank cards for their families
Companies
6 days ago

The new banking kids on the block you don’t know about

All attention has fixed on the three new entrants — Discovery, TymeBank and Bank Zero. But a number of other fledgling operators could also make a ...
Features
2 months ago

African Bank plans launch of full-suite offering in April

Its transactional banking facility MyWORLD is planned just as other new competitors come to market, but the bank is confident it has the upper hand
Companies
3 months ago

How African Bank rose from the ashes

The number of depositors has trebled in two years and transactional banking is now on the horizon
Money & Investing
5 months ago

New banks ‘may raise risk, reduce profitability’

The Prudential Authority is trying to increase competition and lower the barriers to entry in the banking industry
Companies
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.