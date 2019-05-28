African Bank coming out of the woods

The local currency was by far the worst performing among emerging-market currencies on Tuesday, driven by global and domestic events
ENDS are regulated in more than 80 countries, but in SA they are freely available and designed to lure younger users, say Vinayak M Prasad, Jean-Marie Dangou and Brian Chirombo
Forecast group flags lack of clarity about land reform as creating fear that expropriation will discourage investment and undermine efforts to address joblessness
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the new cabinet
The deal is Global Payments’ biggest yet and the sector’s third major acquisition in 2019
The week ahead will see the release of producer inflation, private sector credit extension and trade balance data, writes Sunita Menon
Boris Johnson remains the front-runner among the Conservatives, but the field is crowded and the favourites don’t always win
Amakhosi coaches did not have enough time to mold the team
Nurburgring-taming Huracan Performante arrives in SA with R6.1m pricetag
