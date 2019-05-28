Companies / Financial Services

African Bank coming out of the woods

Financial institution’s overall net profit increased by 19% to R533m in the half year ended March, boosted by the insurance business as profit from the banking operations fell 10% R69m

BL PREMIUM
28 May 2019 - 18:03 Londiwe Buthelezi

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.