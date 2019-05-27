Companies / Financial Services

Australian lawsuit takes on global banks over forex collusion

The class-action suit comes shortly after a €1.07bn EU fine paid out by five major lenders on similar charges earlier this month

27 May 2019 - 11:32 Peter Vercoe
Royal Bank of Scotland. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Royal Bank of Scotland. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Sydney — Citigroup, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and JPMorgan Chase & Co are among five banks named in a class-action lawsuit in Australia seeking damages for colluding on foreign-exchange trading strategies.

UBS and Barclays were also named in the suit lodged on Monday in the Federal Court by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers. The action claims the banks colluded to rig foreign-exchange rates, boosting profits at the expense of Australian businesses and investors, the law firm said in a statement.

Spokespeople at Citi and JPMorgan in Sydney and Barclays in Hong Kong had no immediate comment on the suit. UBS did not return a call seeking comment. RBS did not immediately respond to an inquiry outside of regular business hours in London, where it is a public holiday.

Citi, RBS, JPMorgan and Barclays were among five lenders that agreed to pay EU fines totalling €1.07bn earlier this month for colluding on foreign-exchange strategies. UBS escaped a fine because it was the first to tell regulators about the collusion.

Traders allegedly used chatrooms bearing names such as “The Cartel,” “The Bandits’ Club,” and “The Mafia,” and communicated directly with each other to co-ordinate the manipulation of foreign-exchange benchmark rates, control the pricing of spreads and to trigger client stop-loss orders and limit orders, Maurice Blackburn said.

The manipulation of benchmark foreign-exchange rates was exposed in 2013 via Bloomberg stories, triggering regulatory probes in the US, the UK and Switzerland. More than a dozen financial institutions have paid about $11.8bn in fines and penalties globally, with another $2.3bn spent to compensate customers and investors.

While the US has won guilty pleas from JPMorgan, Citigroup, RBS and Barclays, three British traders in the group known as “The Cartel” were acquitted by a US federal court last year of using a chatroom to co-ordinate trades and manipulate prices on the spot exchange rate for euros and US dollars.

Maurice Blackburn’s suit claims that Australian companies and investors, including importers, exporters, institutional investors and businesses with overseas operations have been affected by the distortion of currency markets by the five banks. The action is on behalf of customers who bought or sold more than A$500,000 ($347,000) of foreign currency between January 1 2008 and October 15 2013, the law firm said.

Bloomberg

Commerzbank open to mergers as talks with Deutsche Bank collapse

With Deutsche out of the picture, Italy’s UniCredit and Dutch ING Group have expressed interest in Germany’s second-largest listed lender
Companies
4 days ago

Banks fined $1.2bn over forex with Citigroup hit hardest

Traders exchanged information in chatrooms about outstanding customers’ orders, bid-ask spreads, their open-risk positions and details of current or ...
Companies
1 week ago

Macquarie Capital said to be scaling back in UAE

Some out of about 20 staff at Macquarie Capital are serving their notice period, the source says
World
2 weeks ago

Citigroup profit beats estimates on strong investment banking

Lender improves results in ways that may be tough to replicate
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Brain drain circles the plughole in IT

Business

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Thriving on protecting, and orchestrating, data

Opinion

Thousands of young Antipodeans protest climate change

World

Diversification yields dividends for Afrimat

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.