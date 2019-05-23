Momentum says high-profile life claim has made more people disclose information

Momentum, the insurer that came under fire in 2018 for initially refusing to pay a claim to the family that lost its member through violent crime, says it has not seen a trend of customers buying less or canceling their insurance.

If anything, it says more people have been coming forward to disclose more information as awareness around non-disclosure has been heightened.

“We didn’t really see a change in the behaviour of how benefits are sold or people not buying cover they need. But the one good thing that came out of it is that people are more aware now of the consequences of non-disclosure. We had a number of clients that came to us wanting to review what they had disclosed to us so that they can make corrections if necessary,” said Jenny Ingram, head of product development for individual life insurance at Momentum.

Releasing its claims statistics for 2018, the insurer, which paid out claims of just more than R4bn, said only 0.19% of the claims it received were rejected because of non-disclosure.

“It’s really a sub-set of sub-sets that gets repudiated for non-disclosure. Those are the anomaly cases. But after this incident, we’ve seen that it’s important for us to make it easier for clients to understand what information we require by using yes or no answers,” said George Kolbe head of marketing for Momentum Retail Life Insurance.

Momentum drew the ire of social media users in 2018 when it rejected a claim from the widow of its client who was shot, because he had failed to disclose that he had high glucose levels or that he even tested for glucose regularly. But the insurer reversed its decision and paid the claim.

Liberty, which released its claims figures earlier this week, also said consumers were coming to review what information they gave the insurer out of fear they might not have disclosed enough. However, the insurer’s lead actuarial specialist Ursula Torr said the issues of non-disclosure might have counted against insurers.

“I don’t think anybody has benefited from what happened. I think people are afraid their cover won’t pay out,” she said adding that all insurers have their alert senses on now to think about the human factor when processing claims.

Like its peers who released their claims information earlier in the week, Momentum also reported a spike in claims. The insurer said its total pay-out from the retail life insurance was 48% in 2018 compared to four years ago. The insurer paid out R7.6bn in total in 2018 when benefits for employers or retirement funds they administer are included.

Similarly, Sanlam’s claims data shows that the value paid out in 2018 was 12% higher than the 2016 payouts. While insurers partly attributed this to selling more insurance, despite SA consumers’ disposable income constraints, they also pointed out that they are paying more for illnesses people seldom claimed for in the past.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za