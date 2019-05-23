Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank ready for ‘tough cutbacks’ in investment banking

The bank’s shares hit a record low on Thursday as the CEO faces shareholder discontent over its strategy and leadership

23 May 2019 - 13:41 Tom Sims
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing. Picture: REUTERS
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing. Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank’s CEO is prepared to make “tough cutbacks” in its investment banking business, whose future is in doubt after several failed restructurings, in order to be profitable and competitive.

Shares in Deutsche Bank hit a record low on Thursday as Christian Sewing kicked off its annual meeting, where he faces shareholder discontent over its strategy and leadership, with some calling for a scaling back of its sprawling global investment banking business.

“We will accelerate transformation by rigorously focusing our bank on profitable and growing businesses which are particularly relevant to our clients. We’re prepared to make tough cutbacks,” he said, without elaborating on where the cuts would occur.

Deutsche Bank’s struggling equities division, which is mainly based in New York and London and saw steep cutbacks last year, is a target, and prime brokerage that serves hedge funds is also under scrutiny, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Shares in the bank hit a new low on Thursday, trading 3% lower at €6.41 at 9.21am GMT. Deutsche Bank’s shares have lost 40% since the last year’s shareholder meeting.

The bank has been plagued by failed regulatory tests, ratings downgrades, big fines and management reshuffles in recent years and posted its first profit in four years in 2018. The bank was already braced for a potentially rocky ride at this year’s gathering after two advisory groups — Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis — urged investors to issue a vote of no confidence in management.

Deutsche Bank is also facing tough questions over its failed merger talks with Commerzbank and top shareholders have said that its chair, Paul Achleitner, should step down before his term ends in 2022.

One small but vocal investor last month added a vote to oust Achleitner to the meeting’s agenda because the bank “remains trapped in an unbroken downward spiral”. The supervisory board issued a statement backing its chair.

Achilles heel

The investment bank generates about half of Deutsche Bank’s revenue but is also considered its Achilles heel, with European regulators fearful that it will fail the next round of stress tests in the US.

Revenue at the division is forecast to fall to €12.5bn this year, according to a consensus of analysts. That would mark a fourth consecutive year of decline, down 34% from 2015, based on Reuters calculations.

This contrasts with a projected 6% rise in JPMorgan's investment banking revenue to $36bn for the same period. It is also far worse than a 5% drop in investment banking revenue across the industry from 2015 to 2018, according to Coalition, which tracks banking industry performance.

Sewing told shareholders that he would focus on investment bank divisions that benefit other segments, and those that are profitable as a stand alone. Among the departments that Sewing cited as successful were origination and advisory; corporate finance; foreign exchange; global credit trading; and US commercial real estate.

Sewing, in a memo to employees seen by Reuters, said he was aware of the hardship ahead. “The pace, and the demands, will be high. But it’s the only way we’ll become more sustainably profitable and remain competitive.”

Reuters

Commerzbank open to mergers as talks with Deutsche Bank collapse

With Deutsche out of the picture, Italy’s UniCredit and Dutch ING Group have expressed interest in Germany’s second-largest listed lender
Companies
21 hours ago

Deutsche Bank employees say bank bosses ignored flagging of Trump, Kushner transactions

Concerns were raised over alleged illicit activity that involved entities controlled by the US president and his son-in-law
Companies
2 days ago

Deal talks between UBS and Deutsche said to have stalled

A deal is now seen as increasingly unlikely after disagreements emerged over who would retain majority control of the combined entity
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Deutsche Bank employees say bank bosses ignored flagging of Trump, Kushner ...

Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank probe leads to German raid of eight suspected tax evaders

Companies

Deutsche Bank to face angry shareholders at AGM

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.